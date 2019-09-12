LISTEN: Police calls detail moments after mayor’s grandson allegedly attacked woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time, we’re hearing radio traffic between dispatchers and police as emergency crews responded to a woman that was attacked in Cleveland.
Cuyahoga County prosecutors say Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, assaulted an 18-year-old woman.
The incident occurred on June 10, but Frank Q. Jackson wasn’t charged until last week.
19 News obtained dispatch calls regarding the case from CMHA Police.
"Ma'am, can you attempt to locate a Frank Jackson? He should be known to the system. He just assaulted this female,” a police officer said to a dispatcher.
"As of right now, Mr. Jackson is gonna be a named suspect for felonious assault. However, we are still gathering,” he said.
Dispatch calls match video released that appears to show a man fleeing the scene near East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue.
That’s where Frank Q. Jackson was accused of brutally attacking the 18-year-old woman.
"So radio, knowing the car, Frank Jackson just drove around on scene in his truck. I pointed at his vehicle to pull over. Now he’s going the wrong way down East 46th and fleeing in his vehicle,” a police officer said to the dispatcher.
The victim’s neck was swollen and she had cuts on her eye, to her legs and on her elbow when police arrived.
She told police that Jackson punched her in the face and strangled her while they were sitting in a truck.
The victim said he dragged her out of the vehicle by her hair, choked her and struck her multiple times.
Police said the woman feared retaliation, even after they were on scene.
Officers asked for more of a police presence.
“Also add in there intimidation, for him coming back to the area while you were there and hanging out around the area. Trying to cause panic to her,” the police officer said.
“Yes affirmed sir, that is definitely our intention,” the dispatcher said.
“In addition there have already had family members driving and walking by that area and she is definitely terrified,” the police officer said.
The Cleveland Law Department was questioned on why it didn’t press charges against the mayor’s grandson.
Last week, Cuyahoga County prosecutors decided to indict Jackson.
The city prosecutor's office claims the CMHA Police Department withheld evidence surrounding the alleged attack.
CMHA denies that accusation.
Jackson pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, abduction, and failure to comply with the order of a police officer in court on Monday.
He’ll be back in court Sept. 16.
