Lorain elementary school lifts lockdown after police respond to shooting in the area

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain City Schools confirmed the lockdown on Admiral King Elementary School has been lifted after police responded to a shooting in the area.
Lorain City Schools said the school was placed in a Level 2 Lockdown as a safety precaution due to the threat confirmed by Safety Director Reuben Figuerora.
It is unknown at this time how close that shooting was to the school.
According to Lorain City Schools, a Level 2 Lockdown means the “doors and windows are to be remain locked and no one is to enter or leave the building. Staff and students are to remain in their designated areas and hallways should remain clear.”
Chief Operations Officer Jeff Hawks said all school activities have returned to normal.
