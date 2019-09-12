Medical Examiner identifies man found dead in a bag on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the person found in a bag on the city’s east side is Raymell James Christopher Washington, 35, of Cleveland.
Cleveland police said young children playing in the area of E. 88th Street and Bessemer Avenue made the discovery around 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.
The kids then told an adult relative, who called police.
The medical examiner said Washington was murdered and died from blunt force impacts to the head.
Cleveland police said at this time there are no arrests.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.