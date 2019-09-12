DOJ: Drug ring leader controlled shipments of fentanyl, cocaine between Northeast Ohio and Mexico while in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced an indictment against 10 people with ties to Cleveland and the Painesville area who are suspected to be part of a drug ring.
U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman and the DEA provided more details on the 10-month investigation at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Department of Justice, the leader of the group used a cellphone that was dropped into prison by a drone to control shipments of fentanyl pills stamped to look like oxycodone, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine.
The main suspect, who is currently incarcerated for illegally entering the United States from Mexico, now faces new charges for drug trafficking.
At the time of the press conference, eight people were in custody, Herdman announced.
Over 100 law enforcement officers were involved in Thursday’s takedown operation.
Thousands of pills containing fentanyl were confiscated from locations throughout Northeast Ohio, the DEA said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.