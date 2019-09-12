As Northeast Ohio families wait desperately for an EpiPen shortage to subside, one student and school district are making sure all kids have access to the life-saving drug

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Right now, there are dangerously low supplies of a life-saving drug for children with severe allergies. 19 News uncovered how many Northeast Ohio families are on wait lists as they hope to get a call for a prescription refill for EpiPens.
At Madison Local Schools in Lake County, one student is working to make sure his classmates have access to the life-saving drugs.
“There are a total of four EpiPens which would provide about an hour of safety before the paramedics could arrive," said student Aiden Nainiger.
Tonight at 11, 19 News introduces you to one student making a difference to keep his school safe.
