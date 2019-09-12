Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy most of the day and cooler

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a cold front tracking through our area this morning from the north. We will see more clouds than sun today. A few morning storms will be around south and east of Cleveland. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler compared to the last couple of days. We will remain in the 70′s along the lake shore. Folks south of Cleveland will still be at least at 80 degrees. The humidity level dips a little this afternoon and evening. Tonight is looking dry with a clear to partly cloudy sky.