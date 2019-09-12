OBJ says he was targeted by Gregg Williams two years ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The only watch Odell Beckham Jr. may be concerned with on Monday night is his own personal “Gregg Williams Watch”, as the Browns receiver says he has to be aware of dirty hits that Beckham says the Jets defensive coordinator teaches to his players.
Beckham says he experienced this first-hand two summers ago when he and the Giants visited First Energy Stadium and OBJ was knocked out of the preseason game with an ankle injury after a low hit by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. The injury would linger into the regular season.
“I had players on this team telling me that that’s what he was telling them to do, take me out of the game”, Beckham said following Thursday’s practice. “You just know who he is. That’s the man.”
Williams was suspended for the 2012 season while defensive coordinator of the Saints for his role in a bounty-hunting scandal.
He joined the Browns as defensive coordinator in 2017, and finished last season as interim head coach following Hue Jackson’s firing.
Evidently, he wasn’t a big hit with everyone in the room. When I asked safety Damarious Randall what Williams brings to the Jets defense, he gave me a two-word answer: “Next question."
