2019 Ohio school report cards are out, here’s how to look up your school and disctrict

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released 2019 report cards for the state’s school districts and for individual schools.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) improved slightly and was given a D, up from an F in 2018.
To look up your school district or school click here.
In the past the website has been overloaded when released so you may experience problems.
Grades are given in six different categories which are then weighted for an overall grade;
In 2018 CMSD was given an F, but has raised that grade in 2019 to a D.
Here is how CMSD was graded in the six key areas in both 2018 and now in 2019:
- Achievement: F (2018), F (2019)
- Progress: F (2018), F (2019)
- Graduation Rate: F (2018), D (2019)
- Gap Closing: D (2018), C (2019)
- Improving at-risk K-3 readers: D (2018), D (2019)
- Prepared for success: F (2018), F (2019)
There were some areas of improvement over last year for CMSD.
In gap closing it went from a D to a C.
Four year graduation rates went from 74.6% in 2018, up to 78.2% in 2019 which goes from an F to a D.
"We are making progress and are faring well relative to our peers,” CMSD CEO Eric Gordon said. “We said we would get a D, and we did. We also said that would not be good enough. It’s not. We still have a lot of work to do. Our community deserves better, and we’re going to get there.”
