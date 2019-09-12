8 people without life jackets rescued in Lake Erie after boat capsizes near Lorain

LAKE ERIE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight people were rescued from a 36-foot catamaran boat that capsized on Lake Erie this afternoon, according to the Buffalo command of the U.S. Coast Guard.
The emergency unfolded after rough waters, generated by an afternoon thunderstorm, overturned the boat about 3.5 miles off Lorain’s lakefront.
When rescue boats arrived, the passengers were on top of the overturned boat, and none were wearing life jackets.
Fortunately, they were able to reach a friend via email who contacted the Coast Guard. Another cell phone on the boat was not working.
All were brought safely back to shore. There were minor injuries, but no one needed to be transported to the hospital.
