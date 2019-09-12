Rare Friday the 13th full moon will be seen for first time in nearly 20 years

The last time a full moon and Friday the 13th happened at the same time was Oct. 13, 2000. It won't happen again until Aug. 13, 2049. (Source: Juhasz Imre from Pexels)
By Chris Anderson | September 12, 2019 at 12:10 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 12:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People with superstitions should be wary.

A full moon will coincide with Friday the 13th for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The rare event last occurred on Oct. 13, 2000.

It’s not expected to happen again on Aug. 13, 2049, according to the National Weather Service.

Posted by US National Weather Service Cleveland OH on Thursday, September 12, 2019

The full moon will actually not be visible in the Eastern time zone just after midnight on Saturday, but will appear after sunset on Friday, Sept. 13th for the Central, Mountain, and Pacific time zones.

Friday’s full moon has been nicknamed a “Harvest Moon” by the Farmers’ Almanac. It gets its name because it allows farmers more time to work under the moon’s light.

