Rare Friday the 13th full moon will be seen for first time in nearly 20 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People with superstitions should be wary.
A full moon will coincide with Friday the 13th for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The rare event last occurred on Oct. 13, 2000.
It’s not expected to happen again on Aug. 13, 2049, according to the National Weather Service.
The full moon will actually not be visible in the Eastern time zone just after midnight on Saturday, but will appear after sunset on Friday, Sept. 13th for the Central, Mountain, and Pacific time zones.
Friday’s full moon has been nicknamed a “Harvest Moon” by the Farmers’ Almanac. It gets its name because it allows farmers more time to work under the moon’s light.
