Sherwin-Williams considering plan to move global headquarters from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sherwin-Williams Company announced on Thursday that it is in the process of exploring options to move the global headquarters from Cleveland.
The company is also looking for a new location to construct a research and development facility.
“The company’s significant growth and global expansion over the last several decades has resulted in a less than optimal configuration of headquarters, offices and R&D facilities across multiple locations,” said Sherwin-Williams Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John G. Morikis.
According to a press release, the potential move from the current headquarters location at 101 West Prospect Avenue in downtown Cleveland comes as the company is reviewing its facilities requirements to meet the needs of customers and employees.
“Given the limitations of our current footprint and driven by the needs of our customers, we are exploring options that will help us to accelerate productivity and efficiency, enhance technology and innovation, enable greater collaboration, support recruitment and retention and reduce maintenance costs over the long term," Morikis added.
The current site has been the headquarters for Sherwin-Williams since 1930.
Approximately 4,400 employees currently work in Northeast Ohio facilities.
Sherwin-Williams will consider multiple sites, including other locations in Cleveland, Northeast Ohio, and several other states. Any transition is not expected to occur until 2023.
