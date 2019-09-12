Shoplifting suspect shot with Taser by South Euclid police after refusing to get out of vehicle

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A South Euclid police officer used a Taser on a man accused of theft from an area Walmart after he refused to get out of the car during a traffic stop.
The Sept. 8 incident was captured on police body camera video.
According to the South Euclid Police Department, the 24-year-old suspect allegedly stole an air mattress valued at $52 from the Walmart on Warrensville Center Road.
Officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood on Miramar Street.
The suspect’s sister and mother were also in the car. They pleaded with him to listen to police and get out off the vehicle, but he refused to comply.
He even told police that they were going to have to kill him to get him out of the car.
That is when the officer used the Taser.
The man was then safely taken into custody without further incident and taken to MetroHealth Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Police said the man also had multiple warrants for his arrest.
