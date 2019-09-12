U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrest Parma Heights man for having car full of illegal firearms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a 33-year-old Parma Heights man was arrested at the PEace Bridge Port of Entry in Buffalo NY after officers found he was in possession of a slew of illegal firearms.
According to CBP, officers encountered a man who allegedly made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge and traveled across to the Canadian side of the bridge.
When he reached the Canadian side, the driver turned the car around and returned back to the U.S., according to the CBP.
CBP said the driver did not possess a passport upon inspection and was referred to secondary inspection.
According to CBP, the driver told officers at the secondary inspection that he had a .45 caliber Glock handgun, but did not have any other weapons.
However, CBP said a subsequent search of the suspect’s car revealed he also had an AR-15 model PA-15 semi-automatic rifle, a 30 round capacity magazine, two 17 round Glock magazines, 799 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 76 rounds of .223 ammunition.
After processing, CBP officers turned the suspect, ammunition, magazines, and weapons over to the New York State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to CBP.
CBP said the Parma Heights man faces multiple felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon (3rd degree) and criminal possession of a firearm.
Acting Area Port Director Sharon Swiatek said, “The removal of weapons from our streets illustrate how U.S. Customs and Border Protection continues to work alongside our local law enforcement partners to help keep our communities safe.”
