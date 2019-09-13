Accused killer faces Medina County judge for allegedly sexually assaulting teen girl

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Accused killer Samuel Legg is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning on accusations of raping a Medina County girl in 1997.
A competency hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Medina County Court of Common Pleas.
Investigators allege that Legg, a former truck driver, raped a 17-year-old girl in Medina County over 20 years ago.
Legg is also accused in the 1992 murder of Sharon Kedzierski. Her body was found behind a truck stop in Austintown.
He was recently found not competent to stand trial in that murder case. A Mahoning County judge ordered that Legg undergo continued evaluation and treatment for up to four months before returning to court.
Elyria police also reopened an investigation into the 1990 murder of Legg’s stepdaughter, Angela Hicks, but he is not yet charged in connection with that crime.
Legg was arrested in February at his Arizona home after the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation matched his DNA to the unsolved cases.
