Bratenahl Police cruiser struck by drug-impaired driver in broad daylight

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - For the third time this year, a Bratenahl police cruiser has been struck by an impaired driver.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Bratenahl Police Department called troopers to respond to the scene of an injury crash on I-90 near Eddy Road at 11:33 a.m. on Friday.
The Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated that a police cruiser was struck, and the driver of the van that struck the cruiser was unresponsive at the scene due to a suspected drug overdose.
Troopers on scene learned a 27-year-old Bratenahl police officer was parked on the right shoulder of I-90 at the end of the wall along the Eddy Road on-ramp, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the officer was conducting traffic enforcement partially outside his cruiser when he saw a van drifting onto the berm.
The officer jumped into the cruiser moments before the tan 2007 Kia Sedona minivan crashed into his marked 2019 Ford Police Interceptor SUV cruiser, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the van continued east on I-90, traveled across the Eddy Road on-ramp, then went off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail face.
The Highway Patrol identified the driver of the minivan of 33-year-old Robert Ryan of Eastlake.
Ryan was wearing his seatbelt and only suffered minor injuries from the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.
However, the 30-year-old man of Eastlake in the front passenger seat was not wearing his seatbelt and was injured, according to the Highway Patrol.
According to the Highway Patrol, the officer and both occupants of the minivan were transported to University Hospitals by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the investigation found Ryan to be impaired by “dangerous drugs,” and was issued a citation into the Cleveland Municipal Court for operating a vehicle while impaired, driving with a suspended license and failing to remain in his lane.
According to the Highway Patrol, additional criminal charges are pending.
This is the third Bratenahl police cruiser to be struck by an OVI driver since April 7.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was reportedly assisted on scene by the Bratenahl Police Department, Cleveland Division of Police and Cleveland EMS.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.