Cleveland Police searching for endangered 49-year-old man with special needs missing since Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said officers are asking for the public’s help with finding an endangered 49-year-old man with mental disabilities who has not been seen since Tuesday.
According to Police, Matthew Heutsche was last seen by an aid worker in the 6600 block of Sebert Road.
That aid worker told Heutsche’s sister that he was taken to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center later on Tuesday after he was involved in a fight with another Sebert Road resident, according to the police report.
The report also stated that the aid worker told Heutsche’s sister that he was brought to a homeless shelter after being released from the hospital.
However, the aid worker did not tell his sister who brought Heutsche to the homeless shelter or where that shelter was.
Police described Heutsche as 5′7″ tall, 175 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, glasses, a beard and mustache, and was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a rock band t-shirt.
According to police, Heutsche suffers from mental disabilities and may be on prescription medications.
Anyone that sees Heutsche is urged to call police.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.