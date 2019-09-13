Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer pleads not guilty to extortion and intitimdation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Corrections officer accused of spraying a restrained inmate with pepper foam was back in court on Friday for extortion and intimidation.
Idris-Farid Clark pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on a $105,000 bond.
Court documents showed Clark spoke to fellow corrections officers at the Cuyahoga County jail and claimed he had videos “just as bad as his".
In the court documents, Clark threatened to release the videos if other officers didn’t testify on his behalf.
Clark was previously indicted in April for the attack on the inmate in July of 2018. The assault was caught on surveillance video.
Clark has pleaded not guilty in that case also.
He will be back in court on Sept. 19 on the extortion and intimidation charges and his trial is set for Nov. 18 on the inmate assault charges.
