Dangerous shortage of life-saving drugs puts parents in fear for school season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many families rely on drugs being available for children with life-threatening allergies. Right now, there’s a nationwide shortage of the brand name, EpiPen.
According to the CDC, between 1997 and 2011, food allergies in children increased by 50%. Many families must carry multiple EpiPens on them at once.
19 News is investigating how the shortage and high costs are impacting families in Northeast Ohio.
“It’s just really scary knowing that’s the only line of defense he has and that it needs to with him at all times,” said one mom.
Tonight on 19 News at 11, hear what doctors are recommending families do to help combat the shortage.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.