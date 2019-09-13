19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms will move through this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front will lift north across the area today. Low pressure will move northeast across the upper Great Lakes today, forcing a cold front across the area tonight. High pressure will build across the region this weekend. Another cold front will pass through early next week.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We are on track for storms to move in this evening, primarily after 6:00 PM. These will be moving in from west to east, which means those of you on the West Side will get rained on first. The storms will then move toward the eastern half of our forecast region.
The peak timing for storms will be from 7:00 PM to midnight. Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging wind, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
Storms will exit the region long before dawn Saturday.
Otherwise, tonight will be warm and humid. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.
Weekend Outlook and the Fall Doldrums:
Beautiful weather is in the forecast in the wake of tonight’s storms.
Saturday’s high: 77°
Sunday’s high: 83°
Humidity levels will also be lower through the weekend.
Things are going to stay very quiet (and warmer-than-normal) even through the week ahead. Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak likes to call this the “Fall doldrums.”
Monday’s high: 82°
Tuesday’s high: 80°
Wednesday’s high: 81°
Thursday’s high: 83°
Friday’s high: 80°
