Former Bedford city worker who embezzled $50,000 sentenced to 2 weekends in jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Bedford city employee will spend the next two weekends in jail after admitting she stole thousands of dollars from the city’s water department.
Lynda Yarish, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of theft in office, a third-degree felony.
Three additional charges, including falsification and tampering with records, were dismissed.
A judge ordered Yarish to serve two consecutive weekends in the Cuyahoga County Jail’s medical ward.
19 News investigators first uncovered an investigation into missing money at the Bedford Water Department in 2016.
Yarish was fired from her position as a senior billing clerk after city officials say she admitted to “discrepancies” in deposits on days she was the only one working.
The city discovered the discrepancies after a state audit found the city failed to balance its water and sewer cash drawer and change room at the end of the day.
Prosecutors say Yarish embezzled $50,327 while collecting fees for the water department “as evidenced by routine and excessive gambling losses and cash buy-ins in various casino games of chance and routine cash deposits in her personal bank account during work hours.”
Yarish was ordered to pay $43,523.64 in restitution to the city of Bedford. The money will come out of her Ohio Public Employee Retirement System account.
Another water department clerk, Joani Law, was also fired by the city and indicted for theft in office. The case was later dismissed.
