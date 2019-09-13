Friday Football Frenzy: severe weather moves up game times throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday night, which means many high school football games throughout Northeast Ohio will be affected by storms coming in.
Meteorologist Sam Roberts reports, “The peak timing for storms will be from 7:00 PM to midnight. Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging wind, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.”
Here is the list of the games that have been moved up and what time they have been rescheduled for:
6:00 PM
- Cuyahoga Falls at Barberton
- Elyria Catholic at Bay Village
- Jefferson at Edgewood
- Orange at Wickliffe
- Rhodes at Brunswick
- Vermilion at Firelands
- Westlake at Olmsted Falls
6:15 PM
- Hudson at Brush
- John Hay at Clearview
6:30 PM
- Avon at Lakewood
- Avon Lake at Berea-Midpark
- Bishop Watterson at Walsh Jesuit
- Buckeye at Cloverleaf
- Clarkson North at Mentor
- Solon at Stow
