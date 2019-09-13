Mayfield Heights family hit with $125,000 bill after grandmother suffers severe stroke in Italy

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - This past spring, a Mayfield Heights woman was traveling with her daughter and granddaughter in Italy when tragedy struck.
Just hours before their departure back to Cleveland, Rosemarie Tutolo suffered a severe stroke and brain bleed, and was rushed to a hospital in Rome.
She’s now paralyzed on the left side of her body, and had to be flown back to the U.S. in an air ambulance.
The hospital stay and medical flight cost more than $125,000, and Tutolo is now undergoing 24-hour care.
If you’d like to donate, the family has set up a GoFundMe page.
