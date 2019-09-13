Mayor Jackson still avoiding 19 News cameras

In the edited interview posted on You Tube, the mayor denies any involvement in the investigation. He said, “The mayor did not tell anyone to turn off or turn on a camera.” That’s a question we’ve repeatedly tried to get the mayor to answer. So, if he didn’t tell police not to turn on their body cameras while interviewing his grandson, why isn’t the video being released? It’s a policy for officers to turn them on unless a supervisor tells them otherwise. So, where is it? We asked for it several times. All we received is body cam footage of Cleveland Police responding after the murder. We also got a video showing a burned out car believed to belong to his grandson.