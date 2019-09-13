$1 million bond for the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was arraigned Friday morning after being charged in connection with a triple homicide on New Year’s Eve.
Tevin Biles-Thomas pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.
Cleveland police said Biles-Thomas shot multiple people at a New Year’s Eve Party near Denison Avenue and W. 54th Street on Dec. 31, 2018.
Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Devaughn Gibson, 23, died at a local hospital.
Biles-Thomas was indicted in August.
“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”
Simone Biles released the below statement about her brother.
Biles-Thomas is being held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on Sept. 18.
