Northeast Ohio Weather: Around 90 degrees today with a few storms around

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is going to be a hot and humid day as a warm front tracks through and a stiff south wind sets up. We are in advance of a cold front approaching from the west. I have a mostly cloudy sky in the forecast. Enough sun will get through today, however, to allow temperatures to rise well in the 80′s to around 90 degrees this afternoon. The latest data is showing a few storms will be in our area throughout the day. The cold front continues to move closer this evening. The threat of storms will go up significantly. We are in the risk for severe weather with wind damage being the primary threat. We have a FIRST ALERT DAY because of this. There is a high chance these storms will have an impact on some Friday night football games. The team is monitoring this closely for you.