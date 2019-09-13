Richmond Heights police rescue dog from creek that took off after being tied up to cigarette dispenser at gas station

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department said a dog had quite an eventful start to the weekend after his owner decided to tie him up at a gas station.
According to Richmond Heights Police, the pup was tied to a cigarette dispenser outside a Gas N Go while his mom went inside.
Police said in the brief moment she was in the gas station, the dog took the opportunity to escape from the heat, taking the cigarette dispenser with him.
The dog ended up cooling off in the creek behind Richmond Heights City Hall, according to police.
Police said Officer Lawlor was called to the creek to rescue him.
Richmond Heights police said Officer Lawlor was able to grab the leash and return the dog to his mom, who was closely watching the rescue operation.
