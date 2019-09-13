Suspected killer tied by DNA to murders and rape declared incompetent to stand trial in Medina County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Samuel Legg is making what amounts to a courthouse tour of Northeast Ohio.
He’s under investigation for a 1990 murder in Elyria, as found incompetent to stand trial in a 1992 murder in Mahoning County, and the same here in Medina County for an alleged rape.
But here, that could change.
Legg came to court from Twin Valley Behavioral near Columbus.
A recommendation from the institution was read into the record, agreed to by all, and journalized by Judge Joyce Kimbler.
The recommendation: He remains incompetent at this time, but could still stand trial.
“It is my understanding that the contents indicate that there is, at this time, a finding that he is not competent to stand trial, but he has a substantial likelihood that he become restored to competency with intense treatment,” said the Judge.
The law allows one year to restore Legg.
The findings in Medina County will be shared with Mahoning County where Legg is a suspect in the murder of Sharon Kedzierski. She was found near an Austintown truck stop. He was a truck driver.
DNA matches are what led authorities to suspect Legg.
It all gets back to getting the backlog of rape kits tested.
The case still under investigation is the death and murder of Angela Hicks, his stepdaughter. Elyria Police Captain Chris Constantino believes the cases against Legg could grow.
“Now, you’re gonna see multiple indictments through other agencies in regards to evidence they have linking him to other homicides,” said Constantino.
