Woman punched and choked after going for a jog in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating after a woman was chased down and jumped by an attacker this morning in Ohio City in the area of West 41st Street and Bailey Avenue.
The victim told police she was running on West 41st when she heard someone coming up behind her, and when she turned, she was hit in the face. The hard hit cut her eye, and caused her nose to bleed.
The victim managed to get away and run across the street to Bailey but the suspect followed and pinned the victim against a telephone pole support wire and choked her.
The suspect threatened to kill the woman if she did not stop screaming but the victim continued to scream whenever the suspect loosened his grip on her neck. Eventually, a neighbor heard those screams and came outside and the suspect ran away.
Police were in the neighborhood on Thursday night talking to witnesses.
Frank Caringi, an Ohio City resident, was heartened to hear that multiple people called police and at least one person came outside to see what was happening.
“We’ve got to look out for each other, people have to be involved, have to talk to each other and speak up when things like this happen,” Caringi said.
The victim was treated on the scene by EMS, but declined transportation to the hospital.
