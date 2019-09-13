75-year-old Jackson Township man in court this morning for murder of 2 women decades ago

75-year-old Jackson Township man in court this morning for murder of 2 women decades ago
Tallmadge police said they arrested Gustave Sapharas at his home for the murder of two women. (Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota | September 13, 2019 at 7:37 AM EDT - Updated September 13 at 7:37 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 75-year-old Jackson Township man Gustave Sapharas is expected to be arraigned in court today for the murder of 2 women decades ago.

Sapharas is expected to be arraigned at 8 a.m. in the Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Tallmadge police said they arrested Gustave Sapharas at his home on Friday, Sept. 6.

[ 75-year-old Jackson Township man arrested for the murders of 2 women in the 1970’s ]

Sapharas is currently locked up in the Summit County Jail and charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted rape, kidnapping and maiming or disfiguring another.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.