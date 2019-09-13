75-year-old Jackson Township man in court this morning for murder of 2 women decades ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 75-year-old Jackson Township man Gustave Sapharas is expected to be arraigned in court today for the murder of 2 women decades ago.
Sapharas is expected to be arraigned at 8 a.m. in the Summit County Common Pleas Court.
Tallmadge police said they arrested Gustave Sapharas at his home on Friday, Sept. 6.
Sapharas is currently locked up in the Summit County Jail and charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted rape, kidnapping and maiming or disfiguring another.
