‘You don’t wait on something to come to you, you create that opportunity,’ says ‘Caught in the Act’ creator Kevin Taylor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five Cleveland area actors get “Caught in the Act” at the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival (GCUFF).
“Caught in the Act” is a unique actor’s competition showcasing the best and brightest in Northeast Ohio.
“This gives them and myself an opportunity to see who really wants it and who’s really about it," said creator and filmmaker, Kevin Taylor. "I believe you don’t wait on something to come to you, you create that opportunity.”
Here’s how it works: Each month contestants compete in three different categories, on-screen acting, monologue and improv segments. The winner of the monthly showdowns goes on to the finals.
The finals for season 1 culminates during GCUFF on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Atlas Cinemas in Shaker Square.
The actors are not the only ones who enjoy in the fun.
“It’s an interactive show. We bring the audience down to compete in different categories. We do movie trivia. It’s a big day because someone is going to win “Caught in the Act," said Taylor.
The winners of season 1 include Anji Randle, Hakeem Sharif, Chanel Lewis, Mel Yarbrough and Hamilton Ray Hodge.
They all performed in a scene written by a Cleveland writer, prepared a monologue and competed in improv segments.
“It was definitely an opportunity to get back on stage and do what I do,” said Hamilton Ray Hodge.
“I was terrified at first because I’m so used to being behind the camera but that gave me a chance to take that jump back in doing what I love to do,” said Mel Yarbrough.
“I don’t feel like I made it yet, so any platform I can display my talent I’m just willing to do and I thought it was a great opportunity for me to show that," Hakeem Sharif said.
“The challenge is he (Kevin Taylor) makes you think," said Anji Randle. “You look at what is written and it can be written by someone else but he’s the one that gets you in the mood of what and how you’re supposed to do it. To that, we’re with an awesome director and that helps us to be awesome."
The grand prize winner lands a role in a feature film with Avery Waddell.
“I can’t wait to see who the winner is," said Waddell. “I’m super excited to say I will be working with the winner in one of my upcoming projects."
These contestants have already won. They each walk away with professional footage for their reels, but they wouldn’t mind winning it all.
“I’m not going to lie I want to eat at the King table,” joked Hodge.
What would winning a competition like this mean for the eager actors?
“It would open up a door, not just for me but for other people," said Yarbrough.
“I would say the opportunity is going to knock at each one of our doors, it’s just when it’s time to knock," said Randle.
The Finale show is Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Atlas Cinemas in Shaker Square. It starts at 7 p.m.
GCUFF continues through Sept. 20.
