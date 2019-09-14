The annual Monarch butterfly migration is happening inside the Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The annual Monarch butterfly migration is happening at Wendy Park on Whiskey Island just a stone’s throw from the city of Cleveland.
“Wendy Park is an amazing location,” Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Natalie Schroder told 19 News.
Dozens of photographers could be seen in the last several days exploring the White Snakeroot, Ironweed and Goldenrod that nourishes the butterflies after the flight across Lake Erie.
Of course Wendy Park is not the only place to view the magnificent insect, Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Natalie Schroder provided 19 News a list of five destinations for butterfly enthusiasts.
To find out the top spots to view the Monarch inside the Cleveland Metroparks you can click the link below.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.