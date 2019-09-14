The annual Monarch butterfly migration is happening inside the Cleveland Metroparks

The annual Monarch migration is underway and evident at Wendy Park on Whiskey Island. (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | September 14, 2019 at 2:32 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 2:52 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The annual Monarch butterfly migration is happening at Wendy Park on Whiskey Island just a stone’s throw from the city of Cleveland.

“Wendy Park is an amazing location,” Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Natalie Schroder told 19 News.

The annual Monarch migration is underway and evident at Wendy Park on Whiskey Island. (Source: Michael Dakota)

Dozens of photographers could be seen in the last several days exploring the White Snakeroot, Ironweed and Goldenrod that nourishes the butterflies after the flight across Lake Erie.

The Monarch butterfly will seek out White Snakeroot, Ironweed and Goldenrod. (Source: Michael Dakota)

Of course Wendy Park is not the only place to view the magnificent insect, Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Natalie Schroder provided 19 News a list of five destinations for butterfly enthusiasts.

To find out the top spots to view the Monarch inside the Cleveland Metroparks you can click the link below.

The Monarch butterfly migration is underway. Mid-September is peak migration. (Source: Michael Dakota)

