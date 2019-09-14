Dobbins, Fields help No. 6 Ohio St. knock out Indiana 51-10

Fields opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run, and then hooked up with Chris Olave for a 37-yard TD pass early in the second quarter to make it 14-3. On the ensuing Indiana series, Olave blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety, and Dobbins' slicing 56-yard run set up a 9-yard TD pass from Fields to K.J. Hill Jr. for a 23-3 lead.