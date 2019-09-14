Lakewood woman trying to escape ruins left by Hurricane Dorian in North Carolina

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is trying to get out of a town hit by Hurricane Dorian.
She grew up in Lakewood. Ohio weather is what she knows, yet she’s sitting on an island off North Carolina right now, bracing for another storm.
Laura Tobey moved to Ocracoke Island off the coast of North Carolina a few years ago.
Now, nearly everything in her home, her house and her car are all ruined.
“It’s been a lot to process,” she said. “I’m devastated by what has happened to everyone on this island.”
With the 28-year-old on speakerphone, we talked to her and her mother Heather at the family’s Lakewood home Friday.
Both say they didn’t expect Dorian’s damage to be as bad as it is.
“I just kind of lost it because, I was like ‘Oh my God. I thought everything was going to be fine,’” Heather said.
“Yeah, we all did,” Laura added.
Laura says she’s befriended several people from the Northeast Ohio area on the small island.
“There’s a fair amount of people from Cleveland,” she said.
Making matters worse for all of them right now-- they’re in the path of another incoming tropical storm.
Laura and her boyfriend are staying at a neighbor’s house because theirs is not structurally sound.
They’re trying to do everything they can for others, as they try to find the funds to move elsewhere.
“We’ve been going around and helping what neighbors we can,” Laura said.
Several churches in the area are collecting resources for victims.
Donations can be made directly to the island residents at:
- Ocracoke United Methodist Church, PO BOX 278 Ocracoke, NC 27960
- Ocracoke Assembly of God, PO Box 68 Ocracoke, NC 27960
More than $1,400 has already come in.
“Just knowing that that many people care about you and how you’re doing is just exactly what I need right now,” Laura said.
