Lyndhurst is opening community center for residents to recharge after the storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick Ward sent out a robocall Saturday morning advising residents that the Lyndhurst Community Center would be opening at 12:30 p.m. for recharging — literally.
This came after a series of storms knocked out power for close to 55,000 customers in the Northeast Ohio.
By Noon half of those customers have had their power restored.
The center will be open for residents that need to recharge phones, or themselves. The mayor’s memo, confirmed by the Lyndhurst Police Department, said that neighbors will be at the Community Center and provide a “bite to eat” for those that might still be without power.
The facility will be open from 12:30 p.m. until around 8:00 p.m.
