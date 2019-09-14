Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry Sunday with a few showers overnight into early Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tonight we will continue the stretch of nice weather. Clear, less humid, and cool temperatures in the upper 50s. We'll slowly see winds transition out of the west to the south overnight into Sunday. That'll make conditions on the lake not as choppy for Sunday.
We'll be a bit warmer and most sunny Sunday, highs in the low 80s. A front will move in late night into early morning Monday. This will keep shower chances around overnight through early Monday morning. We'll have clouds around through the day with highs near 80 before the front moves through.
Cooler and less humid Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s/near 80. We’ll slowly warm up through the week to above average temperatures in the middle 80s. We’ll be dry and mostly sunny through the work week.
