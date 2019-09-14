The Ohio High School Athletic Association lays down the law on parents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio High School Athletic Association has apparently had enough with fan and parent behavior at high sporting events to the point that they called the bad behavior is the biggest challenge facing high school sports.
The O.H.S.A.A. went so far as to say, “Inappropriate adult behavior at high school athletic events in Ohio has reached epidemic proportion.”
Jim Mormino is the athletic director at Willoughby South High School and he says that he is thankful that he was a great group of parents at the school but every once in a while there can be a problem.
“Every once in a while there is an instance where we have an unruly parent and we have to deal with that and that’s the last thing we want,” Mormino said, “And it’s the last thing a kid wants is for mom or dad to get in trouble being unruly at a game.”
There are a number of guidelines that the O.H.S.A.A. put out that they believe parents should follow including, “Act your age” and “Stay in your own lane” suggesting parents not yell and scream at games and allow coaches and officials to do their job without any parental interference.
Mormino believes that everyone, players, coaches and officials are doing the best they can and parents and fans should just accept that.
“You don’t need to be degrading and yelling and arguing with everybody as much as they are right now,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.