Storms cause widespread damage, 13 poles in Cuyahoga County snapped by the storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands were still without power Saturday morning after storms moved through the area Friday night and Saturday morning.
At the height of the storm First Energy spokesperson Chris Eck said 55,000 homes were without power.
Just before noon on Saturday First Energy was reporting 27,904 customers were still being affected.
Eck estimated 13 utility poles went down in the storm.
“Right now we are assessing damage,” Eck told 19 News. “It’s a pretty involved process because the damage is so widespread.”
First Energy could offer no timeline as to when the rest of the affected customers will regain power.
First Energy does want to remind everyone to stay clear of downed wire, even lines that are not sparking can be very dangerous.
