Cleveland Browns hope to bounce back from bad season opener (watch Tailgate 19)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns head on the road to take on the New York Jets for Monday Night Football.
The team hopes to get its first win of the season against its old defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams.
The game was supposed to pit second-year quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold against each other. However, Darnold is out due to mononucleosis.
