Geauga County ambulance rolls over with two EMTs inside

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two first responders became the ones that needed help after their ambulance crashed.
Montville Fire Rescue of Geauga County said an ambulance was involved in a one-vehicle rollover crash on the way to give mutual aid to a rescue call on Saturday.
Thankfully, Montville Fire confirmed the two EMTs that were inside were not hurt in the crash.
According to Montville Fire, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Montville Fire Rescue thanked Hambden Fire, Thompson Fire and Interstate Towing for responding to the scene, and also posted this message to their Facebook page after the accident:
“To all other safety service personnel, Please always remember to tell your loved ones how much you love them as we never know what can happen when responding on calls. Stay safe out there and God bless.”
