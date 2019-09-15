Indians trim Twins 7-5 to salvage Central series finale

Indians: Closer Brad Hand threw in the outfield before the game. The left-hander has struggled during the season's second half and the club is trying to get him some rest while building up arm strength. There's no timetable on his return. ... RHP Corey Kluber didn't have any issues after playing catch for the first time since straining an oblique. The two-time Cy Young winner hasn't pitched for Cleveland since breaking his right arm on May 1.