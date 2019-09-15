Lighthouse closes while exterior repaired

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Department of Natural Resources says one of the state's lighthouses has been closed for exterior repairs.
Agency spokeswoman Maureen Kocot says the renovation project at the Marblehead Lighthouse Tower about 50 miles (81 kilometers) east of Toledo began Sept. 3. Kocot says that the exterior of the structure along Lake Erie has fallen into disrepair, with visible cracks in its stucco.
Kocot tells The News-Messenger in Fremont that a contractor will patch cracks, remove delaminated stucco, paint the lighthouse's exterior and conduct minor electrical work.
The tower will remain fenced off throughout the renovations. The project is expected to be completed by mid-November, barring any weather delays.
___
Information from: The News-Messenger, http://www.thenews-messenger.com