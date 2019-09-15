Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon in full bloom for the 6th year in a row

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) -
A few showers and cloudy skies could not keep the crowds away from Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon.
The sunflowers are in full bloom, just in time for Childhood Cancer Awareness which started in September.
“Children and families come and interact with the flowers and I think it’s a really beautiful tribute and a beautiful way to do it," said Katherine Risch.
This is the 6th year for the sunflower field.
The field is named after 7-year-old Maria McNamara, who died in 2007 after a battle with brain cancer.
Her parents, Megan and Ed, planted the field at the corner of Chester Road and Jaycox Road off I-90. They said Maria loved sunflowers.
“Maria’s flower, the sunflower, became our symbol from the very beginning. In the language of flower, the sunflower is the flower of hope," said Megan McNamara.
Many come to the field to honor those that aren’t living any longer.
The DiSalvo family said they to come to remember those who are fighting and that this field has also become the place where they take their annual family photo.
They believe Maria’s Field of Hope is raising awareness for the cause.
“Everybody loves the mission and what it stands for. To keep the memory alive for all those that passed. We’re just so fortunate to have what we have," said Mrs. DiSalvo.
Development in the area has jeopardized the sunflower field’s future and this could be the last year the organization plants seeds in Avon.
The foundation also planted a field at Cedar Point in Sandusky.
Those sunflowers bloomed last week.
Maria’s Field of Hope Foundation has given more than $1.5 million dollars to support brain cancer research.
To donate and help the cause, click here.
