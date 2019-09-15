Portage APL helping 7 kittens and their mom fight for their lives after being thrown out like trash

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Animal Protective League has one simple message after “some horrible person put a mother cat and 8 babies in a cat carrier, screwed it shut, put it in a trash bag, tied it shut, and threw them out:" “Animals are not trash!”
Portage APL said thankfully, someone called the sheriff when they heard meowing and saw the trash bag moving.
The sheriff then rescued the cats and brought them to Portage APL.
Portage APL said one of the kittens was already dead and the other seven were in terrible shape.
According to Portage APL, “The other 7 are about half the weight they should be for their age, covered in fleas, have worms, are emaciated and dirty.”
Now, Portage APL said staff are helping the cat and her kittens fight for their lives by ridding them of the fleas who were feeding on them, cleaning them up, giving them food and medicating them.
Portage APL is asking animal lovers to “please keep them in your thought. We really hope they pull through.”
