Rittman Fire is asking for help, did anyone witness a head on collision on SR-57?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rittman Fire Department is asking the public for help through social media following a devastating two vehicle accident.
The head on collision occurred Saturday around 6:50 p.m, on SR-57 at Sheets Road in the city.
According to the Rittman Fire Department the first medic arriving on the scene worked on and transported the first patient to a trauma center in Akron. From Akron the patient was flown to the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.
The Rittman Fire Department reported it took approximately 40 minutes to extricate the other driver. The second driver was transported to a trauma center in Akron.
The Rittman Frie Department is hoping someone saw what happened and will come forward. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to please call the Rittman Police Department at 330-925-8040.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.