Thousands of FirstEnergy customers throughout Northeast Ohio still without power from Friday’s storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday’s severe storms left a path of destruction in their wake that residents and crews are still working to clear up.
With trees toppling down, power lines snapping, and wires falling, about 50,000 FirstEnergy customers throughout Northeast Ohio were without power on Friday.
Early Saturday evening, over 20,000 FirstEnergy customers were still in the dark in Northeast Ohio, according to the 24/7 Power Center.
Here are the counties with the most number of outages throughout Northeast Ohio, per FirstEnergy at 8 p.m.:
Ashtabula: 124
Cuyahoga: 15,975
Geauga: 462
Lake: 787
FirstEnergy said many of the affected customers won’t have power restored until approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday.
