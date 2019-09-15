Willoughby-Eastlake high schools finally open after construction delays

Willoughby-Eastlake High Schools finally open after construction delays
By Steven Hernandez | September 14, 2019 at 9:42 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 9:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has been following the story of two Northeast Ohio schools that have delayed the opening of their new buildings, that is, until now.

Two opening ceremonies for two rival high schools happened all in one day.

After several construction delays, both Eastlake North and Willoughby South opened their new buildings to start the school year.

North carried out its opening first, where Principal Eric Frye said students were already surprised of the school’s extra features.

But 15 minutes down the road, the other ribbon cutting took place in front of South High School.

South Principal Robin Hopkins said her students were also blown away, with some describing it as getting a brand new car.

Even though both schools are rivals under the same school district, the fact that they’re opening up on the same day gave a sense of camaraderie.

