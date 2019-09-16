Blood drive at St. Ed?s in Lakewood aims to win another championship.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a special reason that the blood drive is being held at St. Ed’s High School. An affinity that developed where a young man with learning disabilities arrived and became an instant part of the fabric of the school.
As Mikey George battled Leukemia from his hospital bed, the St. Edward Eagles were on the football field, winning the Division One state championship.
When they returned with the championship trophy and a signed football, one of their first stops was to Mikey’s hospital room where he insisted on a hug from each player.
“He loved the school and the school loved Mike and we’re very appreciative of everything they’ve done. He’s the first down syndrome person that they’ve accepted there.” said Tony George, Mikey’s father.
The time in the hospital was a year and 16 days and was eye opening for him and his wife Christine. A Leukemia patient can need from 1 to 5 blood products a week...Not whole blood, blood products.
“My wife and I didn’t realize how many blood products that he used. He used hundreds of blood products. Most of em were platelets which are in high demand for cancer patients, especially with Leukemia” Mr. George told 19 News.
“He’ll be running for office some day.” quipped then Presidential candidate Donald Trump as Mikey made an impromptu visit to the stage where Trump was speaking. He seemed to touch all he met. that night sharing, or maybe stealing the stage from Trump.
“When Mike was sick, sent him an autographed picture of him and mike together and then when Mike passed on sent a beautiful letter of condolence.” said his father Tony.
The blood drive is this Friday September 20th. Mark you calendars. It’s from ten to four. Call 1-800-red-cross to make an appointment or just show up. Like the football team did, the Georges and school hope to bring home a championship with hundreds of donations to patients save lives.
