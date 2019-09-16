Brunswick police looking for suspect who stole a coin machine

Brunswick police looking for suspect who stole a coin machine
(Source: Brunswick police)
By Julia Tullos | September 16, 2019 at 3:20 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 3:20 PM

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a suspect stole the coin machine from the Clothesline Laundromat at 1733 Pearl Road.

According to Brunswick police, on Sept. 15 around 2:50 a.m. the suspect drove a dark colored vehicle with dark rims and possibly a broken passenger side window to the laundromat.

Suspect is accused of stealing a coin machine at the Clothesline Laundromat.
Suspect is accused of stealing a coin machine at the Clothesline Laundromat. (Source: Brian Schmitt)

After stealing the machine, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Officers released surveillance pictures and also wanted to point out the suspect has a large tattoo on his left arm.

If you have any information please call Brunswick police at 330-225-9111 or e-mail Detective Schmitt at bschmitt@brunswick.oh.us or Detective Merhaut at smerhaut@brunswick.oh.us.

