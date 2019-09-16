Brunswick police looking for suspect who stole a coin machine

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a suspect stole the coin machine from the Clothesline Laundromat at 1733 Pearl Road.
According to Brunswick police, on Sept. 15 around 2:50 a.m. the suspect drove a dark colored vehicle with dark rims and possibly a broken passenger side window to the laundromat.
After stealing the machine, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
Officers released surveillance pictures and also wanted to point out the suspect has a large tattoo on his left arm.
If you have any information please call Brunswick police at 330-225-9111 or e-mail Detective Schmitt at bschmitt@brunswick.oh.us or Detective Merhaut at smerhaut@brunswick.oh.us.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.