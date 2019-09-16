Cleveland Browns DE Chris Smith says he’ll play against the New York Jets just days after girlfriend’s death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than a week after his girlfriend was struck and killed by a car on I-90 in Cleveland, Browns defensive end Chris Smith said he will play Monday against the New York Jets.
Smith will take the field in honor of his girlfriend Petara Cordero.
“I am going to play tonight because it is something she would want me to do,” Smith said. “She would want me to keep doing what I love and stay strong. I play for her tonight. She is my why.”
Cordero, 27, was killed after being hit by a passing car while standing outside of Smith’s disabled 2019 Lamborghini early Wednesday morning.
Police said preliminary information indicates that the female driver who hit Cordero was drinking prior to the crash.
According to the Browns, Smith and Cordero celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, during preseason.
Smith was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft and signed a three-year contract with the Browns in March 2018.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.