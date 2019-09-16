Cleveland mother sexually assaulted by suspected serial rapist in ski mask

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother is reeling after she was sexually assaulted in her own home, and she thinks the attacker will strike again.
“I was laying on my side, I felt somebody holding me. When I felt the hand, I started to wake up and looked over my shoulders. All I see are eyes,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said.
It was hard for the East Side Cleveland woman to recall the moment in the middle of the night where she was raped by a man in a ski mask.
“He had the black mask over his face and he just told me, like, either I’m gonna give it up or I’m gonna die by it,” she recalled.
Because she had several children in her East 142nd Street home, she decided to do everything her attacker wanted. But after he was done, he reminded her that he’s always close by.
“He let me know that he had been watching me and said that he knows everything that goes on around here, and about this area. That he’s been in the house before, he was waiting on me...and that he’ll be back,” cried the woman.
“He’s angry with me now. You see the window was busted open so he’s probably watching me now. I want him to be caught so he don’t do nothing to any kids. The stuff that he did to me would really mess a little girl up,” said the anonymous victim.
She's now pleading with other parents to be more careful.
Cleveland Police also have reason to believe the suspect in this incident is possibly the same person involved in a similar case with a 7-year-old just one street over.
